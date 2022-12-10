Islanders host the Hurricanes after Nelson’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (17-11-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 pm EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -152, Islanders +129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes after Brock Nelson’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Islanders’ 6-4 win.

New York has a 17-11-0 record overall and a 7-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders are 6-2-0 in games decided by one goal.

Carolina has gone 14-6-6 overall with a 4-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes have a 7-1-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The Matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams play this season. The Islanders won 6-2 in the previous matchup. Nelson led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has scored 12 goals with 16 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 4-1-5, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Adam Pelech: day to day (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Sebastian Aho: day to day (lower body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .