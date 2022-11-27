Islanders 3-Goal 3rd Seals Flyers 10th Straight Loss

Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It has happened again. Locked in a 2-2 game after two periods, the Flyers watched another game slip away in a matter of 22 seconds.

Three goals in the third period, including two in a 22-second span put the New York Islanders up for good, as the Flyers suffered their 10th straight loss on Saturday night.

The Islanders took just 4:33 to get on the board. As the Flyers collapsed in on their own goal, the Islanders kept them scrambling before Adam Pelech fired a shot home for his third goal of the season.

With 4:33 remaining in the first, the Flyers tied the game off a nice Rush as Kevin Hayes centered to Lukas Sedlak to even things up at one.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 6-4 Islanders.

Midway through the second period, the Flyers took the lead. Joel Farabee finished off another feed from Hayes to make it a 2-1 game with his fifth goal of the season.

The Islanders tied the game just over seven minutes later with 3:22 to play in the period. There is a power play, a turnover allowed Zach Parise to get in behind the defense and score to even things at two.

Through two periods, the Flyers had a 19-14 lead in shots.

Just 2:57 into the third period, the Islanders took over with two quick goals. First, Brock Nelson scored off a Rush to make it a 3-2 game with his 11th goal of the season. Just 22 seconds later, Anthony Beauvillier added to the lead to make it a two-goal game.

Parise added another power-play goal at 11:57 for good measure to cap the scoring.

Felix Sandstrom made 18 saves on 23 shots in the loss. Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves on 28 shots in the win.

Hayes and Sedlak each had two points. Ryan Pulock had four assists while Parise and Beauvillier each had two points.

The Flyers face the Islanders again on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 pm

Box Score 1 2 3 T Flyers 1 1 0 2 Islanders 1 1 3 5

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NYI Adam Pelech (3) (Anthony Beauvillier) 4:33

PHI Lukas Sedlak (2) (Kevin Hayes, Ivan Provorov) 15:27

2nd Period

PHI Joel Farabee (5) (Hayes, Sedlak) 9:28

NYI Zach Parise (6) PP (Ryan Pulock) 16:38

3rd Period

NYI Brock Nelson (11) (Pulock) 2:57

NYI Beauvillier (5) (Pulock) 3:19

NYI Parise (7) PP (Josh Bailey, Pulock) 11:57

Game Statistics Flyers Islanders Shots 28 23 Power Play 0/2 2/3 Hits 25 26 Face-off % 47.6% 52.4% Giveaways 7 9 Takeaways 4 5 Blocked Shots 11 11 Penalty Minutes 27 23

Kevin Durso is Flyers Insider for 97.3 ESPN and Flyers editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

