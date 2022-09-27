Islanders’ 25th goal breaks single-season program record

Texas A&M Corpus Christi (6-3, 3-1) started their Women’s soccer program 9 years ago in 2013, and now halfway through the season the Islanders have kicked their way to history.

The Islanders broke their single-season scoring record last Friday in the 74th minute against Nicholls State. What looked to be a save bounced off the Nicholls goalkeepers’ gloves, and Islanders junior Molly Arens punched it in for the 3-1 win. That marked their 25th goal for the record.

“Crazy, like super excited and it was great that it came from Molly who was one of the leading assists this year and everything,” said Megan Guy, Islanders sophomore forward. “I’m glad that she got that record breaking goal.”

TAMU-Corpus Christi enters the week as the second best in the Southland Conference with a (3-1) record.

“I knew that when I came to this school I knew I wanted to be a part of a team that was changing things,” said Maggie Murray, Islanders junior outside forward. “Like making things happen and I think a lot of other teams here have won the conference tournament, gone to NCAA’s and I think this year it’s our turn.”

The Islanders are on the road this Friday at Texas A&M Commerce, but TAMU-CC is back home on Sunday against UIW. Kickoff at Dr. Jack Dugan Stadium is set for 1 pm