Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 26

This past week, the Islander Girls Golf Team continued their impressive winning streak and carded yet another two league wins for the record book to go 8-4 overall and 7-0 in the Western League.

On Monday, the Islanders had a rematch against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace at their home course in Coronado. Stellar and consistent performances defined the play for the day. Junior Ines Izuzquiza was medalist of the day with a score of two-over par 38. Fellow junior Bella Villar’s followed closely behind with a 39. Jasmine Lo was next with a 41, tying her second-lowest round of the season so far. Seniors Mariela and Natalia Avanni as well as freshman Elleaire Lyons all carded rounds of 44, equaling the Islanders second-lowest score of the season 206 to OLP’s 257.

The next day, the Islanders faced off against Point Loma at Balboa Park Golf Course, whose par-four fourth hole is notoriously one of the most difficult holes in all of San Diego. An extremely precise 150-170 yard tee shot is required to cut the corner of a hard dog-leg left. If players do decide to cut the corner, they must also have the height to clear the shrubs and trees on the left side of the hole that mark out of bounds. Another option is to play it safe and hit a 130-145 yard straight to the bottom of the steep Incline that leads to the hole about 100 yards above ground. A second shot must also be precise to hit on the elevated green. Players must avoid going right at all costs because the green slopes off treacherously into a second fairway, and a shot from there is difficult to pull off for a green in regulation.

The rest of the course is exceptionally hilly, although short. Greens were also punched a week or so before the match, so the girls had to contend with Sandy and bumpy putting surfaces.

Despite the arduous course conditions, the girls put up a fair fight. Villarin was medalist of the match as she gutted out a score of one-over par 37 after four bogeys and three birdies. Izuzquiza was next with a round of four-over par 40. Fellow Juniors Lo and Emily Scheurer both carded solid rounds of 43. Natalia Avanni rounded out the Islanders with a score of 52.

The Point Loma Pointers forfeited the match due to an absence of players, but the Islanders’ cumulative score of 217 was enough to maintain their position atop the Western League leaderboard. Coronado is also ranked seventh in San Diego County with a team differential of 25.43 just behind Canyon Crest Academy.

Next week, the girls are looking forward to celebrating senior night at their last home match of the season against La Jolla on Monday, October 3. On Tuesday, October 4, the Islanders are traveling to Torrey Pines North Course to face off against Scripps Ranch . The end of the season is approaching rapidly with only three league matches remaining and the City Tournament just over two weeks away.

