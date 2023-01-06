Islander Boys Soccer Takes First Loss Against Del Norte 4-2

On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Islanders boys soccer team took on Del Norte for their first game of 2023. The boys were handed their first loss, with a final score of 4-2, in a competitive, fast, and emotional game.

Going into the game, the Islanders knew it was going to be a tough fight. Del Norte put points on the board Quicker than any other team they’ve played this season. In the first half, Del Norte scored three goals before the Islanders had any. This was a challenge, not only physically, but mentally. The energy seemed down and morale was low. However, right before the half there would be one goal put up by the Islanders.

Dylan Groeneveld would be the one to score for the Islanders. With help from Nick Lorrwho cleared out Defenders and gave Dylan enough space to get a tight shot off, he was able to score with little to no time left in the first half, thus giving hope and a boost in mood for the boys before the break.

Within the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Islanders were energized and seemed to change some things up in the game plan because they were dominating.

Connor Little had an incredible goal that would shorten the deficit 3-2 with about 30 minutes left in the game. The ball was crossed in front of the goal. Nick headed the ball in the air to Connor, who would then have the perfect header into the goal. A beautiful play that kept the Islanders in the game.

After a long period of going back and forth with not too much action, Del Norte would score for the first time in the second half, but that’s all they needed to secure the win. Pushing the lead to 4-2, there were no more goals and the Islanders wouldn’t be able to make a comeback. The game ended at 4-2 and the Islanders currently have a 6-1 record for the season.

The next mold game for the Islander boys varsity soccer team is on January 10that 5 p.m. They will play against the St. Augustine Saints.