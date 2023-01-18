Island School, Kapa’a win in Saturday soccer

LIHU’E — Island School boys and girls won their respective matches against Waimea on Saturday, and Kapa’a High split its series, one win and one tie, during the latest Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation outings at Vidinha Stadium and Hanapepe Stadium.

Additionally, the Kapa’a junior varsity girls shut out the JV Kaua’i High team, 3-0 at Vidinha Stadium, led by two goals netted from Olivia Jenkins.

No scorecards were received from the Kaua’i High boys hosting the Kapa’a Warriors, but according to Spectator reports the contest resulted in a 0-0 tie.

In Hanapepe, the Voyagers were dual winners over Waimea High, the Island School boys posting a 5-1 win over the Menehune ahead of a 1-0 edge posted by the Voyager girls over Waimea.

Kapa’a’s Charlize Kenney found the net in the second minute of play to announce the Lady Warriors at Vidinha Stadium, which is currently closed for repair work on the rubberized track. Liliwai Keahiolalo took the Lady Warriors to a 2-0 Halftime lead when she netted her goal in traffic with six minutes showing before the break.

Saturday’s games will have the Waimea Menehune visiting Kapa’a at the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex, with the JV boys kicking off at 11:45 am, followed by the varsity girls taking the field starting at 1:30 pm and the varsity boys closing out the day starting at 3:30 pm The Kaua’i JV girls will take on the Kapa’a JV starting at 10 am

Kaua’i High will visit the Island School field in Puhi, when the varsity girls kick off at 2 pm The varsity boys follow at 4 pm

Jan. 14 results

Varsity boys

Island School 5, Waimea 1

Goals scored: (Wai) Shayden Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz; (IS) Kainalu Geer, Ignacio Elzardia, Sawyer Rogoff (2), Luka Perozo.

Varsity girls

Island School 1, Waimea 0

Goals scored: (IS) Skylar Stewart.

Kapa’a 2, Kaua’i High 0

Goals scored: (Cap) Liliwai Keahiolalo, Clarlize Kenney

JV girls

Kapa’a 3, Kaua’i 0

Goals scored: Kailee-Ann Baltazar, Olivia Jenkins (2).