Island Grown Initiative Buys kitchen in Edgartown, sets 60K meal goal

EDGARTOWN — Imagine receiving an Island-grown butternut squash in your delivery from the Island Food Pantry. You imagine its potential: butternut squash and carrot soup, oven-roasted squash drizzled with a ribbon of maple syrup, mashed squash with a little sprinkling of nutmeg.

Trouble is, you live in a home with a sub-par kitchen. Maybe there is only a hot plate or microwave, or you don’t have the utensils you need to prepare the squash, or maybe the squash is no longer something your aged hands can tackle.

This is a real struggle for many who rely on the pantry, a service of the nonprofit Island Grown Initiative, to put food on their tables. It’s the reason the organization’s volunteers began putting together prepared meals for clients, starting with soups and stews and expanding to other options such as lasagna and chicken with rice and sides of vegetables, said Executive Director Rebecca Haag.

