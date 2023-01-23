ISL 2022-23 top goal-scorers: Race for Golden Boot

East Bengal’s Clayton Silva is the highest goal-scorer this season and leads the ISL Golden Boot race with nine goals.

The Golden Boot is presented to the league’s top goal-scorer and some of the league’s best foreign signings and promising Indian Strikers are competing for the elite award in ISL 2022-23 .

The Golden Boot race in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 is heating up.

Bartholomew Ogbeche won the ISL 2021-22 Golden Boot with 18 goals – the joint-highest goals scored by a player in a single season.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has been a part of ISL since 2018-19, also holds the all-time record for the most goals in ISL with 59 strikes. Ogbeche is closely followed by Indian Talisman and Bengaluru FC Captain Sunil Chhetri, who has 52 goals to his name.

Chennaiyin’s Elano won the Inaugural ISL Golden Boot in 2014 while Coro is the only player to have won the ISL Golden Boot twice. The Spanish forward won back-to-back Golden Boots while representing FC Goa in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

With 48 goals in the ISL, Coro is also third in the all-time top goal-scorers in the ISL.

The Golden Boot race in ISL 2022-23 started with Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kalyuzhnyi scoring a brace in Kerala Blaster’s 3-1 win over East Bengal in the season opener.

In all, a total of 110 matches are scheduled in the ISL 2022-23 season. The season has just about crossed the halfway stage but the race for the Golden Boot is turning out to be an intriguing one with every passing matchday.