Isiah Thomas Said LeBron James Is The Albert Einstein Of Basketball: “LeBron Is A Genius-Type Basketball Mind”

LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA. But at the same time, he is one of the most hated as well. It’s that people simply have too many expectations from the King.

The expectations from LBJ are so huge that even though he will turn 38 years old soon, the Lakers fanbase still expects him to lead their franchise to an NBA Championship.

Even if LeBron accomplishes that goal, another even bigger goal will be sent his way. So it’s really a cycle that’ll never end until James announces his retirement from the NBA.

But today, let’s take a trip down memory lane and talk about James when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his second stint with the franchise, James was hands down the best player in the league, and he proved that by leading the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals while winning one of them.

Isiah Thomas Explained Why LeBron James Is Albert Einstein Of Basketball

There might be many who have criticized James throughout his career, but there are many who have supported him as well. NBA Legend Isiah Thomas falls in the second category. Although it could be just to stick it to Michael Jordan, as it’s a well-known fact that the two players have a long beef.

Regardless, a few years ago, Isiah compared James to renowned scientist Albert Einstein.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“Look at every legend’s coaching tree and you can see how, philosophically, their Greatness is formed,” said Thomas. “Kareem, Magic, Bird, Jordan, myself, you can look at our coaches in college and the pros and study the way we learned the game. LeBron James came out of high school. Who was his teacher? LeBron is a genius-type basketball mind, and that’s why I refer to him as the Einstein of basketball.”

Thomas labeled James as a ‘genius-type’ basketball mind and applauded him for his basketball IQ.

Apart from dominating the game with his elite basketball skills, James is also one of the smartest players in the league. It is obvious from his ability to lead the team, remain calm in tough situations, dish out great assists, and a lot more.