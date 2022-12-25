Isco Alarcón is an option for the Los Angeles Galaxy

Having agreed to terminate his Sevilla contract after five months at the club, Isco Alarcón is being linked to several clubs in the Premier League and Major League Soccer. The former Spanish international was trying to revive his career with the LaLiga side, but things didn’t work out after Jorge Sampaoli took over the managerial job in October.

Isco MLS bound?

The former Real Madrid midfielder scored one goal and provided three assists with Sevilla in 19 appearances across all competitions in the first part of the season. Isco is a free agent and the Los Angeles Galaxy are keen on offering him a contract for the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. The team with the most league titles has a designated player spot open with the departure of Kévin Cabral to Colorado Rapids.

Isco could be a good fit for the Galaxy and join his compatriot Riqui Puig in Los Angeles. The Galaxy usually plays with a 4-3-3 formation with Puig, Gastón Brugman and Mark Delgado in the midfield. So the former Sevilla playmaker could bring healthy competition and fight for a spot in the starting XI under head Coach Greg Vanney.

Isco has been linked with a move to AC Milan, Juventus, Fiorentina and AS Roma. No offers have been presented to him just yet, but one team in the Premier League is in pole position to sign him during the winter transfer window. Wolverhampton Wanderers is eager to sign Isco in January and they could end the Galaxy’s dream of signing the Spanish magician.