Isaiah Thomas gets a new basketball job, but it’s not what you think

Isaiah Thomas, after an MVP-caliber campaign during the 2016-17 season, has seen his career go downhill since due to a major hip injury that sapped him of the physical tools that enabled him to play at such an elite level. Thomas has yet to find an NBA home during the 2022-23 season after featuring in small roles with the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and now his NBA future is in doubt.

In fact, Thomas Drew interest from a team in the Taiwanese league in recent weeks after Dwight Howard made the bombshell decision to sign across the globe. However, it seems as if Thomas, now 33 years of age, is set to dip his toes in an entirely new yet familiar field that could perhaps be a hint as to what his future beyond his playing days may hold.

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is reportedly joining the broadcasting team of Overtime Elite starting tonight, by Marc J. Spears.

For the uninitiated, Overtime Elite is an Amateur basketball league consisting of six teams made up of top prospects within the 16-20 year old age bracket. The focus of the league is to prepare those who aspire to play basketball for a living for a higher level of competition. The league recently signed an exclusive streaming agreement with Amazon Prime as well, and Amazon even invested in the league’s long-term growth.

Getting Isaiah Thomas to call such games could end up being a shrewd move, as Thomas of all people knows the grind involved in developing one’s self into one of the best players in the league. Standing at only 5’9, Thomas, at his prime, was one of the NBA’s most explosive scorers, peaking with averages of 28.9 points and 5.9 assists a night on healthy percentages.

Surely he’ll serve as one of the best possible inspirations for those who want to overcome adversity on their way to loftier heights.