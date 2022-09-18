Isaiah Thomas Calls Out An NBA Insider For Saying He Worked Out With The Lakers: “What Source Told You That? Smh.”

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today Sports

Isaiah Thomas’ case in the NBA is a curious one. Thomas was one of the most loved stars in the league during his time with the Boston Celtics, even making it to 2 All-Star teams. However, Thomas had a lot of injury issues following that stint and has bounced around the league on very small prove-it deals. And he still finds himself without a team, something that has happened a few times in recent years.

Considering that he has name recognition value among fans, people are always interested in knowing if he will play with a team in the coming season. And despite claims from JR Smith saying that Isaiah is among the players that have been blackballed in the NBA, there have been reports of Thomas working out with teams.

Isaiah Thomas Responded To A Reporter That Claimed He Worked Out For The Lakers

Thomas has every opportunity to get back into the NBA and maybe make an impact on a team once again. And following the signing of Dennis Schroder, it’s evident that the Lakers are prioritizing guard play in the coming season. So when Mike Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Isaiah had worked out for the team, it didn’t seem particularly surprising.

“Sources: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers along with several players, including Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper, Mychal Mulder, and others.”

There’s nothing particularly weird about a report like this, many of these come out in the NBA daily. However, it seems that the information Scotto received was incorrect, something that Thomas himself decided to point out in his reply.

“No I didn’t workout for the lakers!!!! What SOURCE told you that?? Smh.”

While there are a lot of journalists doing excellent work to break the various stories taking place in the NBA, they also get it wrong from time to time. This seems like one of those cases, although it’s clear that Thomas isn’t very pleased by it. Rumors of a failed workout can be detrimental to his career, though, which makes it easier to understand why this report perhaps got to him a little bit.

Ultimately, whichever team Thomas signs with, if any, will likely give him a workout before they make any commitments. Isaiah has been a fan favorite for a good part of his career, and there is no reason why that would change now. This is a reminder, though, of the responsibility of sharing news, and also how much it can be believed.