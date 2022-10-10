Isaiah Smith’s rise fuels success for East Lansing

The East Lansing boys soccer team had many voids to fill entering the season.

Among one of the biggest was in goal where the Trojans needed someone to step up and keep balls from finding the back of the net.

Senior Isaiah Smith, who spent his junior season playing on junior varsity, has emerged to become that person.

And his play this fall has been one of the keys for East Lansing, which claimed a share of the CAAC Blue title with DeWitt and Okemos and won last week’s CAAC Gold Cup while Entering the Division 1 state tournament with an 11-4-2 mark .

Smith has registered nine shutouts while becoming a vital component for the Trojans.

“It’s kind of indescribable,” East Lansing Coach Jeff Lyon said of Smith’s performance season. “Isaiah was a junior option kid on the JV team last year. He has very, very little club experience. His play this year has been miraculous. That’s all I can come up with.

