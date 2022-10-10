Isaiah Smith’s rise fuels success for East Lansing

The East Lansing boys soccer team had many voids to fill entering the season.

Among one of the biggest was in goal where the Trojans needed someone to step up and keep balls from finding the back of the net.

Senior Isaiah Smith, who spent his junior season playing on junior varsity, has emerged to become that person.

And his play this fall has been one of the keys for East Lansing, which claimed a share of the CAAC Blue title with DeWitt and Okemos and won last week’s CAAC Gold Cup while Entering the Division 1 state tournament with an 11-4-2 mark .

Smith has registered nine shutouts while becoming a vital component for the Trojans.

“It’s kind of indescribable,” East Lansing Coach Jeff Lyon said of Smith’s performance season. “Isaiah was a junior option kid on the JV team last year. He has very, very little club experience. His play this year has been miraculous. That’s all I can come up with.

“He’s played with so much confidence and so much energy. He’s filled out as an athlete and he just plays fearless. I know that we feed off of his energy and it’s just so much fun to watch somebody go from on the JV team last year to being one of our best players.”

Smith hasn’t allowed a goal in the past five games – a stretch that includes wins over Division 2 No. 9 DeWitt and Division 1 No. 4 Okemos in the Gold Cup. He’s had 16 saves in that stretch.

Smith credits the mark he’s made as a senior to increased confidence gained since last season that’s allowed him to perform at a high level. Some of that confidence was gained while playing junior varsity.

“It gave me a lot of opportunity to just grow as a goalie,” Smith said. “Doing some summer and even winter offseason work outside – I’d just be going outside playing in the snow. Getting any chance I could have (to work has helped).

“These teammates have tested me the whole season. They’ve put me through this work. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Teammates like Charlie Hagan have noticed that growth and have been impressed with how Smith has thrived for the Trojans. Lyon said Smith took it upon himself to be the guy for East Lansing and has been effective in his own way.

“It’s his reactions (that are key),” Lyon said. “He doesn’t think too much. That doesn’t sound great when you say that about a player, but he doesn’t overthink the game. He plays the way that he feels comfortable. He trusts his own instincts. He’s just a great athlete back there.”

