Isaiah Oliver ready for his return back to the field

Following Wednesday’s practice, Oliver mentioned that he will gauge his progress throughout the week as the determining factor on whether he will return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a highly anticipated matchup for the Falcons.

“I felt like I was probably ready last week, but we kind of just had that extra week just to be 100 percent,” he said.

Oliver added: “It’s just a feeling. I’ve hit all the marks; the numbers look great and all of that. It’s just the feeling of getting back to football. I mean, you take three weeks off of football and you kind of got to play football again but, then once I get that feeling back, I’m good to go.”

Now that Oliver has been designated to return from injured reserve, he has a 21-day practice window for the Falcons to make a choice on what to do next. At the end of the three-week window, the Falcons will have to decide whether to activate him or put him on season-ending injured reserve. Oliver said he’s feeling anxious, yet remaining patient throughout the entire process is key because Longevity in this game is the Ultimate goal.

“You want to go, but you also have to understand that there are still a lot of games left and I want to be able to be there at the end, still healthy, still Rolling while we’re fighting for playoff spots and things like that,” he concluded. “So I don’t want to come back too early just to make sure I’m there for the whole season but it’s difficult kind of waiting still.”

During Wednesday’s press conference, Smith noted that Oliver is turning in the right direction.