Isaiah Johnson Signs With Portland State Men’s Basketball

Portland State Basketball has added a late grant-in-aid signee with the addition of Isaiah Johnson, a transfer from Oregon State University. He will be eligible to compete in the 2022-23 season.

Johnson, a 6-6 forward from Torrance, CA, played two seasons at OSU and will be a junior this coming season. He played in 32 games for the Beavers over the past two years.

“There are certain characteristics that we look for in each player when adding someone to the team and Isaiah has those characteristics,” said Vikings Coach Jase Coburn . “We really wanted to make sure that a new person would be able to fit in with our team.

“When you turn the film on and watch Isaiah play there are definitely things that jump out at you and show you how good of a player he can be and what he can bring to our team. He plays really hard and is willing to make plays for his team. I am really excited about this opportunity for our team and Isaiah.”

Johnson is a graduate of Bishop Montgomery High School where he was a three-star recruit. He was named the CIF Player of the Year.

Johnson bolsters the Vikings’ front line, adding depth at the forward position. He is one of nine newcomers to the program for 2022-23. Among the newcomers, seven are Division I transfers.

The Vikings come off a 14-17 season, 10-10 in the Big Sky Conference. They reached the Big Sky Tournament semifinals after knocking off number-two Southern Utah in a quarterfinal round game.