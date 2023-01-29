Isaiah Joe’s Efficiency And Relative Volume Rank Near Top Of NBA

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball … [+] in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 20, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

When combining volume and efficiency, there’s a case for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe being the most impactful 3-point shooter in the entire NBA this season.

There’s players across the league that shoot a high percentage from deep, but don’t take many. Alternatively, there are players who make a high number of 3-pointers, but not very efficiently.

Joe provides the best of both worlds, providing efficiency and volume simultaneously.

From a pure scoring standpoint, Joe is second on the Thunder in points per 100 possessions at 25.4 this season.

Most of Joe’s points come from beyond the arc, which isn’t a surprise to anyone who has watched Oklahoma City this season. His average shot distance is 22.8 feet during the 2022-23 campaign and 81.1% of his field goal attempts come from deep.

As it relates to efficiency, Joe has knocked down 44.4% of his 3-point attempts this season. Among players across the league who attempt at least two shots from beyond the arc per game, he ranks in the top 10 in 3-point percentage.

Joe has converted on 80 shots from downtown, which is second most of any Thunder player. Only Lu Dort has made more (90) but it’s been on 72 more attempts.

Now to the volume, where Joe really stands out. While he isn’t anywhere near the top of the league in total 3-point attempts, he is from a per possession standpoint.

Coming off the bench, Joe is a key piece of the rotation but doesn’t play starter minutes. In fact, he’s 12th on the Oklahoma City roster in minutes per game and 9th in total minutes.

However, when extrapolating his 3-point attempts per 100 possessions, Joe is top ten in the league from a relative volume standpoint.

Among the players in that top 10 on attempts per 100 possessions, he’s shooting the highest percentage. That list includes some of the best shooters in the world, including Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson.

To put that into context, Curry is shooting 42.2% on 15.1 3-point attempts per 100 possessions, while Joe is shooting 44.4% on 13.6 per 100.

Joe is able to be so efficient due to his willingness to take good shots. On the season, 96.3% of his triples have been Assisted on, meaning he’s taking quality looks in rhythm.

While it’s positive for the Thunder that the rising guard is shooting at an elite level, his impact goes beyond his individual production. Oklahoma City’s offense looks completely different with the spacing he provides.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Thunder offense is 15 points per 100 possessions better when Joe is on the floor. His individual Offensive rating is top 15 in the NBA among players who have played in at least 20 games, with an output similar to guys like Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum, Jamal Murray. Joe also has the best net rating of any player in the entire NBA with at least 20 games played.

Simply put, the Thunder are at their best when Joe is on the court. As the season goes on, prioritizing his minutes will be a driver of success. Since the start of the new year, he’s played more than 20 minutes per game and is emerging as a key piece of the rotation.

Following Isaiah Joe being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in training camp, the Thunder made a smart decision in signing him immediately. He’s been a Catalyst to their Offensive success.