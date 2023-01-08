Isaiah Joe Vital to Thunder Winning More

It’s not often an NBA team is simply able to pluck a high-end shooting prospect off the waiver wire, but that’s exactly what Oklahoma City did earlier this season when they signed Isaiah Joe to a very team-friendly three-year contract.

After spending his freshman and sophomore season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Joe found himself without a job after being waived prior to the start of the season. The Sixers, after shaking up their roster in an attempt to compete for a title this season, experienced their own roster crunch, and decided to keep guys like Jaden Springer, Matisse Thybulle, and Furkan Korkmaz over Joe — a fortuitous decision for the Thunder.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button