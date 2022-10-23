Isaiah Hartenstein: 2023 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 2)

BALLER MOVE: Add in 12-team Leagues

ROSTERED IN: 10% of Leagues

ANALYSIS: Contrasting games for Isaiah Hartenstein to kick his Knickerbocker tenure off. Nobody bit for the 40 minutes Thibs awarded him in G1 because that was entirely related to Mitchell Robinson getting in deep foul trouble. They went back to a more reasonable 21 MP in G2 but even with that decrease in playing time IH was still more than capable of doing some damage.

Hartenstein has only made one three-point shot in the early season, but there is reason to keep the hopes up with him on that front as that was one of his main calling cards while in LA. He’s gone for an average of 11 PPG, 9+RPG, 2 APG, 1 SPG, and 1 BPG in his first two games in Manhattan

Do you know how many players have kept up a 10-9-1-1-1 baseline this week and Entering Sunday? Two, that’s how many. Hartenstein and Rudy Gobert. One is rostered in 99% of leagues; the other… you guess who he is.

