Isaiah Foskey NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more on Notre Dame EDGE

Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Foskey made a name for himself last season — stuffing the stat sheet with 12.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and a whopping six forced fumbles — and he’s continued to disrupt opposing offensives so far in 2022.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Foskey, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and prospect Outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 21

21 Year: Senior

Senior Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 265

: 265 Hometown : Antioch, California

: Antioch, California Interesting facts: First player in school history to record six forced fumbles in a single season (2021)

Position: Well. 5 EDGE | Overall: Well. 25

high school: De La Salle (Concord, California)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9164)

National: 211 | WDE: 13 | California: 28

High school accolades: Second-team All-State (MaxPreps), first-team All-Bay Area (Bay Area News Group), All-Metro team (San Francisco Chronicle), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Isaiah Foskey’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

2022 5 21 4.0 3.0 0 0 2021 13 52 12.5 11.0 6 0 2020 12 20 5.0 4.5 3 1 2019 4 5 0.0 0.0 0 0

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Third-team All-American (Phil Steele)

2021: First-team All-Independent (Phil Steele)

Notable statistics

2021: Third in school history for single season sacks (11.0)

Initial Scouting report

“From a measurable and Athletic testing standpoint, Foskey is exactly what NFL Talent evaluators covet at the position. There is a bit of stiffness in his ankles at the high side of his rush, which limits his change of direction. The California native has been incredibly productive throughout his collegiate career.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards