Isaac Rochell Gets Salty After NFL Fangirls Over His Wife

Isaac Rochella defensive end on the Cleveland Browns, found himself with a case of hurt feelings after the NFL started fangirling over his wife on TikTok after Thursday’s game.

The DE shared a Screenshot from a TikTok from the official NFL account. “We’ll send a horse and carriage next time,” they wrote in the caption of the “day in the life” style video of Allison Kuch getting ready for game day.

“I’m SO MAD at the NFL,” Rochell wrote in text overlaying his response video, which he captioned simply with a facepalm emoji. “Oh my God, here we go again,” he said as the video began, his face popping up over the Screenshot using the green screen feature. “Here we go again, let me address this.”

“For some reason, my beautiful wife has surpassed me on all phases of life, which includes the NFL posting about her again before they post about me!” he lamented, indicating that this is not the first time the NFL has prioritized Kuch.

The background flashed to a photo from Thursday night’s game showing Rochell “in the heat of battle.” He continued, “I’m playing!”

Then he switched to a Screenshot from Kuch’s TikTok in which she was applying her glue-on Nails at the same time. “And this is her! I love my wife, literally would die for my wife, but she’s gluing on Nails before the game!”

They went back to his performance from the same night, showing another Screenshot from the game. “Again, me in the heat of battle! Her, looking like a snack but taking selfies during the game!” he went on, now showing a photo taken in a stadium bathroom. “I mean, my God, the NFL.”

The league had no shame, though. “idk what u want us to say 🧍,” they commented.

But they quickly corrected their mistakes, stitching the video with footage of his work during the game.

“Woo! Nice, Allison’s husband,” the social media manager commented from off camera as the game played. “Very good. Oh! Nice tackle, number… what number is he? Oh yeah, that’s Isaac Kuch.”

It was so thoughtful of them to give Kuch’s husband a little appreciation after all.

