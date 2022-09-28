Isaac Rochell Gets Salty After NFL Fangirls Over His Wife

Isaac Rochella defensive end on the Cleveland Browns, found himself with a case of hurt feelings after the NFL started fangirling over his wife on TikTok after Thursday’s game.

The DE shared a Screenshot from a TikTok from the official NFL account. “We’ll send a horse and carriage next time,” they wrote in the caption of the “day in the life” style video of Allison Kuch getting ready for game day.

“I’m SO MAD at the NFL,” Rochell wrote in text overlaying his response video, which he captioned simply with a facepalm emoji. “Oh my God, here we go again,” he said as the video began, his face popping up over the Screenshot using the green screen feature. “Here we go again, let me address this.”

