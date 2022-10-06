Is Will Levis QB1? Plus, RB Draft Prospects, Top Risers, And More

The college football and NFL seasons are marching along, which means we’re one step closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. With that comes plenty of NFL Draft news and rumors, discussion about NFL team needs coming into focus, and prospects moving up and down draft boards.

2023 NFL Draft News and Rumors Mailbag

In this week’s mailbag, we talk about the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class, including what those inside Scouting circles are hearing compared to what people are talking about on social media. We also look at the running back position, prospects moving up draft boards, and more.

If you have a question that you want to be answered in next week’s NFL Draft News and Rumors Mailbag, be sure to email me here.

Has either one of the “top quarterbacks” separated themselves from the pack so far this season?

Not a lot of separation yet, but if you talk with scouts, it seems that Will Levis of Kentucky is the signal-caller they are most enamored with. He’s a Josh Allen type in the sense he’s big, athletic, and has a major league arm but will need proper coaching and development.

One league Insider told me Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are rated higher on Draft Twitter than they are in the Scouting community. Young’s size and lack of arm strength are a concern, and Stroud’s inconsistency in the short passing game has raised some red flags.

Tony, you mentioned Mike Morris as a riser in your latest piece — what positions does he project to in the NFL?

He’s a long guy, but if he tests as well as he plays, then look at the defensive end position in a four-man front and perhaps in a three-man front if he fills out his frame. Defensive tackle is also a possibility.

Remember, the number two overall pick — Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions — plays defensive end in a four-man front at 6-feet-6.5.

There’s been recent talk about Jaren Hall at BYU climbing up the ranks of the quarterbacks this class. Where does he stand on your board, and how important will his games against Notre Dame and Arkansas be this season?

I have a 6th round grade on Hall, which is higher than the Scouts I’ve spoken with who grade him as a priority free agent (PFA). Hall has scheme and size limitations.

MORE: 2023 PFN Consensus Big Board

The Arkansas and Notre Dame games are important, but no more important than Oregon or Baylor, where he had a good, but not lights out, performance.

You have Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs — who’s next at the top of the running back board this year?

Sean Tucker of Syracuse and Zach Evans of Mississippi have really moved up the boards — I prefer Evans by a slight bit.

Spoke about this with my brother-in-law recently and wanted an expert’s opinion: How difficult, if at all, is it to scheme and play against a left-handed quarterback in college? In the NFL?

You may have to move guys around in the back seven and run blitzes more off the Offensive right side, but it shouldn’t be difficult.

Everyone wants a Micah Parsons in the NFL Draft — does anyone in this class that could have that kind of immediate impact on Sundays on defense?

Will McDonald IV of Iowa State is not having a good season or at least not meeting expectations, but I firmly believe he could be that type of immediate impact player in the right system.

Over the summer, you mentioned Max Melton of Rutgers would enter the draft if he has a good season. I know it’s only been a month, but I don’t think he’s playing very well. Do you have any updates?

You are correct- he has not played as well as expected, and in fact, you can say he’s played poorly at times. The sense I’m getting right now is he’ll probably return, or at least that’s the feeling of those close to him.