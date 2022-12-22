Is Trae Young’s Time With The Hawks Coming To An End?

Two seasons ago, the Atlanta Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015 and it appeared as if they would be a new, rising team in the East for many years to come.

While this could certainly still be the case, the Hawks struggled to be the contending team they proved to be in 2021 a season ago and now this season, inconsistency and internal frustrations continue to mount.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button