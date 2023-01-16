Is Tom Brady going to retire in 2023? What Buccaneers QB has said about returning for the 24th NFL season

Tom Brady’s retirement last offseason lasted all of 40 days, but the Assumption Entering 2022 seemed to be that this would be his final season.

Brady has long said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and reported marital issues — which ultimately turned into a divorce — made the idea of ​​him returning for a 24th season very unlikely. Plus, if he was set on retiring a year ago, what were the odds he would play multiple more seasons?

As the season has played out and new reporting has trickled in, however, we’ve learned more about Brady’s future plans. The door may be open for a return under the right circumstances.

Here’s what we know as to whether Brady will retire after this season.

Will Tom Brady retire in 2023?

Brady hasn’t said whether he plans to retire this offseason, but reports have indicated that he’s open to a return.

NFL Network reported in December that “all options are on the table” for Brady in 2023. According to the report, Brady “feels good enough to keep playing” and has become more like himself as he gets further removed from a very public divorce that was finalized earlier in the season.

NFL Network also said that Brady entered the season planning to retire but could be open to considering his options in free agency.

Does that mean a return to the Buccaneers is off the table? Not necessarily. He has “great affection” for the franchise, according to Ian Rapoport, and their team has spent big to put pieces around him.

However, Tampa went just 8-9 this past season, and reports (as well as the results of a tampering investigation by the NFL) have indicated Brady planned to join the Dolphins last year before Brian Flores’ lawsuit derailed that possibility. If he has looked at other options before, he could do so again.

Of course, if Brady entered the season with plans to retire, there could still be a chance he follows through and steps away.

The 2022 season has been one of Brady’s most challenging. It was his first losing season in the NFL, and he averaged a career-worst 9.6 yards per completion. Injuries to his Offensive line and receiving corps, along with questionable play-calling, have contributed to the Buccaneers’ issues, but Brady hasn’t exactly looked like his former self, either.

Brady said in December on his “Let’s Go!” podcast that he plans to take his time the next time he weighs retirement.

“You know, I think what I really realized last year was you’ve got to be really sure to do that,” he told Jim Gray, adding that the next time he decides to retire will be his last.

Brady also said that he hadn’t thought about potentially retiring during the season. Whether that’s true or not, his comments don’t give the impression that a decision will be announced right after the end of the season.

Many teams would presumably still take a chance on the 46-year-old version of Brady, including the Buccaneers, so whether he continues his career is up to him.

Tom Brady contract

Brady will be a free agent for the second time in his career after this season.

The 45-year-old is making $15 million in 2022, most of which was included in a signing bonus, but the remainder of his complicated contract voids after the season.

While Brady might not play for the Buccaneers next season, he’s set to count just over $35 million against the cap for Tampa Bay in 2023. The contract voiding makes Brady free to sign elsewhere, but the Buccaneers are still on the hook for a significant amount of money.