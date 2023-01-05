Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Football Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8 -8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football?

Last week’s installment of TNF Featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football is tonight, or is the series done for the season? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Thursday Night Football Is it tonight?

Quick. Unfortunately, the final week of the NFL season does not include Thursday Night Football (or Monday Night Football). All Week 18 games will be played on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8.

Is Thursday Night Football Over?

Yup. Thursday Night Football has concluded for the 2022-2023 season.

NFL Week 18 Schedule:

Saturday, January 7:

Kansas City at Las Vegas: 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)

Tennessee at Jacksonville: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)

Sunday, January 8 (1:00 p.m. ET Games):

Tampa Bay at Atlanta: 1:00 pm ET (FOX)

New England at Buffalo: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota at Chicago: 1:00 pm ET (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis: 1:00 pm ET (CBS)

New York Jets at Miami: 1:00 pm ET (FOX)

Carolina at New Orleans: 1:00 pm ET (FOX)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, January 8 (4:25 p.m. ET Games):

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Arizona at San Francisco: 4:25 pm ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Dallas at Washington: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Finally, the Detroit Lions travel to Green Bay to battle the Packers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock Premium). Enjoy Week 18!