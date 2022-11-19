Most golf fails come with a drunk guy falling down after a swing or someone getting hit with a golf cart. It’s not often you see one like this, and I can feel this in my bones.

@hannahstockingWhy I don’t play sports ⛳️🤦‍♀️ (part 2) ♬ Eye of the Tiger – Survivor

My question is if this is real or fake? It was almost too perfect. But if it is fake, how good is this editing on the ball?

Now Let’s say this is real, hopefully, this woman didn’t lose any teeth after that tree-wood shot.

WATCH: Is This Golf Fail Real or Fake?

