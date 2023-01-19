Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 Divisional Playoffs

|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question.

Is there a “Thursday Night Football” game tonight?

As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL’s Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what NFL devotees will have to do as the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs arrives.

Here’s everything to know about the NFL’s postseason schedule and when “TNF” will return to our screens.

Well, there is not a “Thursday Night Football” game this week. The program has ended for the season and will not return until the 2023 regular season.

The NFL doesn’t play Thursday night games in Week 18 or during the NFL Playoffs to avoid forcing teams to play on a short week. That can often create a competitive disadvantage for the team dealing with more injuries while the team that wins the contest would earn a competitive advantage — extra rest — ahead of its next playoff game.

The final Thursday night game of the year was played in Week 17 on Dec. 29, with the Cowboys beating the Titans 27-13. Tennessee rested many of its key players in that one, including Derrick Henry, to prepare for a Pivotal Week 18 Matchup with the Jaguars.

The rest of the NFL games during the 2023 postseason will be played on either Saturday or Sunday; “Monday Night Football” is also over for the season after the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14 in their wild-card weekend matchup.

Sports on TV today

There is no football on TV on Thursday night, as the college football season is over while the NFL’s Thursday night schedule for the year has concluded.

The good news is that basketball and hockey season are in full swing, and there will be more featured matchups televised each week with each season over the halfway point. Additionally, the Australian Open is ongoing, so tennis fans will be able to catch some of that late-night action live.

Below is a rundown of what will air in the usual “TNF” slot on Thursday, Jan. 19.

NBA : Celtics vs. Warriors (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT); Suns vs. Nets (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

: Celtics vs. Warriors (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT); Suns vs. Nets (10 p.m. ET, TNT) NHL : Oilers vs. Lightning (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

: Oilers vs. Lightning (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) NCAAM : Maryland vs. Michigan (7 p.m. ET, ESPN); Minnesota vs. Purdue (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

: Maryland vs. Michigan (7 p.m. ET, ESPN); Minnesota vs. Purdue (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) TENNIS: Australian Open — Third Round (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

NFL playoff schedule 2023

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Matchups Result Seahawks at 49ers SF 41, SEA 23 Chargers at Jaguars JAC 31, LAC 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

Matchups Result Dolphins at Bills BUF 34MIA 31 Giants at Vikings NYG 31MIN 24 Ravens at Bengals CIN 24, BAL 17

Monday, Jan. 16

Matchups Time (ET) Cowboys at Buccaneers DAL 31TB 14

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 21

Matchups Time (ET) TV channel Live stream Tickets Jaguars vs. Chiefs 4:30 p.m NBC Peacock, fuboTV Buy tickets Giants vs. Eagles 8:15 p.m Fox Fox Sports, fuboTV Buy tickets

Sunday, Jan. 22

Matchups Time (ET) TV channel Live stream Tickets Bengals vs. Bills 3 p.m CBS Paramount+, fuboTV Buy tickets Cowboys vs. 49ers 6:30 p.m Fox Fox Sports, fuboTV Buy tickets

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 29

Matchups Time (ET) TV channel Live stream Tickets NFC Championship 3 p.m Fox FoxSports.com, fuboTV Buy tickets AFC Championship 6:30 p.m CBS Paramount+, fuboTV Buy tickets

Super Bowl 57

Sunday, Feb. 12