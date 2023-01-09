Is there a Halftime show during the College Football Playoff Championship game?

The Super Bowl Halftime show is one of the most highly anticipated performances of the year. It is often a major reason why some people tune in to the game and is considered one of the heights of musical performance.

On Monday, the football world will be centered on SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles when No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 3 TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game. And while most of the focus will be on what happens during the halves, there is always interest in what takes place between them.

With the game held at the site of last year’s Super Bowl and being broadcast to a national audience, will there be a big Halftime show?

Here’s what you need to know.

Is there a Halftime show during the CFP championship?

Rihanna will be taking center stage in just over a month for the Super Bowl 57 Halftime show. On Monday, in the CFP national championship, the schools’ respective marching bands will entertain the crowd.

Both TCU’s Horned Frog Marching Band and Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band will perform on a national stage and get to showcase their musical talents and unique choreography. Fans watching the game on TV can find it on the ESPN App on the All-22 view.

Marching Bands are one of the most exciting parts of the college football experience. Their sounds during the game propel the fans, and they have become known for putting on incredible displays as they perform at Halftime or during pregame introductions.

There will be more entertainment than the Bands at the game. Prior to the contest, Kelsea Ballerini and Tiera Kennedy will perform in the Allstate Championship Tailgate.