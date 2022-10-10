Is there a future for the Westport Art Museum?

A few years ago, we wrote about the dream, dating back almost 50 years, that artists Leonard Fisher and Burt Chernow had to establish a Westport Art Museum. A committee of artists, Hosted by the now defunct Westport Arts Center, and led by Leonard Fisher, was formed, and over the next two years this esteemed group curated a group of works by renowned Westport artists from the past, and an exciting exhibition was planned. Fisher created a video showing the importance these artists had in making Westport into a community that became nationally recognized as an esteemed art town. Fisher’s video also addressed many of the contemporary artists who continue to keep Westport at the forefront of the arts.

The very convincing video was shown at a zoning board meeting at Town Hall, along with a comprehensive plan for a permanent home for the museum, and ongoing exhibits at the town property known as Baron’s South. The committee’s presentation was well received, and it was approved, so hopes ran high.

When it was later discovered that the Westport Arts Center, the sponsoring organization, had misrepresented some of its capabilities to support such a museum, along with the town’s resistance to making certain changes to the interior or exterior of the property, the project was later defeated . The director of the Westport Art Center at the time disbanded the committee, left her position, and the dream of a museum seemed lost forever. Enter Westport Residents Emily Blau and Robert Cohen, offering the possibility of injecting new life into the possibility of the Westport Art Museum. They began to research and compile material concerning the history of Westport’s arts community. The couple lives at a wonderful property called “Blau House and Gardens,” designed by renowned Broadway scenic designer and architect, Ralph Alswang. Blau and Cohen were recently awarded a “CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant” from CT Humanities and are conducting a cultural history project about the local creative community encompassing Westport’s rich arts legacy. They are now identifying historians from all facets of the arts and plan to hold panel discussions with Westport’s artists, writers, theater people and others associated with supporting the arts.

The first group of visual artists included Leeann and Randal Enos, Niki Ketchman, Larry Silver, Miggs Burroughs and Ann Chernow, who met with Blau and Cohen to discuss their vision for the project, as well as sharing their individual perspectives on Westport’s contribution to the art. The goal is to establish and define connections between all members of the creative community. Blau and Cohen seek to acquire and transform Blau House and Gardens into a community resource dedicated to becoming a cultural haven and destination. It’s a daunting concept needing the participation of many artists, writers, and arts-minded people, but the concept could well lead to a new and improved museum for the arts. If you are interested in becoming involved with this project, contact Robert Cohen at [email protected]