Is there a better duo of star players in the NBA right now than the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Is there a better star duo in the NBA right now than Boston forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum? There are certainly plenty of duos to choose from around the league as star tandems are powering those Clubs ever closer to competing for a title.

But few are enjoying comparable success early in the 2022-23 NBA season, and fewer still are complete players who complement each other’s games as Brown and Tatum have learned to do (we will memory hole the start of last season, thank you very much) .

As to the nitty-gritty of such an argument, it has been engaged several times in recent weeks from various Angles among Sundry analysts.

Now, the hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast try their hand at the debate; take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear their takes on where Tatum and Brown rate compared to their peers in tandem form.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

