Is the Pro Bowl gone? NFL to replace it with week-long events called Pro Bowl Games

For a week in February, the NFL will set up shop in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl. Additionally, there will be additional flags for the actual annual game.

AFC and NFC teams will compete in a flag football game instead of the non-competitive Sunday football game, according to revisions to the NFL’s all-star event that were long anticipated.

After years of adjustments, the game, which will be played on February 5 – one week before Super Bowl LVII – is getting its biggest makeover.

The league made improvements to the Pro Bowl throughout the offseason by consulting with players and executives on how to make the game and week more thrilling.

In order to eventually become an Olympic sport in the future, flag football, which made its debut at The World Games this past summer, has played a significant role in the league’s global expansion.

Relax, it’s not the first time Pro Bowl changes

As the NFL sought to reimagine the Pro Bowl, it has taken on several shapes in recent years. The NFL did away with the AFC vs. NFC structure for three Pro Bowls starting in 2014 in favor of a Fantasy draft led by Pro Football Hall of Famers including Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, Cris Carter, and Deion Sanders.

The competition has also served as a testing ground for prospective rule modifications. The “spot-and-choose” approach to beginning halves was implemented by the league last year, along with a shortened playing time.

The Pro Bowl Gamesthe new name for this year’s Pro Bowl weekwill still include Talent challenges for the top players.