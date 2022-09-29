‘Is That Really You???’: Golf World Is Left Amused After Latest Paige Spiranac Photo

Paige Spiranac is one of the most famous social media celebrities in the golf world. The ex-professional golfer has made millions of fans online for her work as an internet influencer. Spiranac keeps entertaining her fans through her podcast as well as her Twitter posts. And she recently posted a picture of herself that left her fans Laughing for hours.

Paige Spiranac shared a new picture on Twitter

Spiranac hardly ever takes things seriously when it comes to people trolling her or making fun of her. She once talked about how fun it is to keep things light and not take things seriously in some matters. And her self-roasting posts on Twitter are proof that she needs no one else to make fun of her. Spiranac recently posted a picture of herself that immediately went viral.

The golf beauty posted a Screenshot of her picture on ‘Wikipedia’. Turns out that the website has put up a picture of her from 2018 where she seems to be barely smiling. And Spiranac, being Spiranac, decided to make fun of that picture before anyone else did.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Paige Spiranac Attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

So she took a screenshot of it and posted it on Twitter with the caption, “My face after giving bad relationship advice”. As soon as the social media star shared the picture on Twitter, it started receiving tons of reactions from her fans.

Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s recent tweet

Golf fans leave no stone unturned to make the most out of every chance to put forward their views before their favorite star. Many were in disbelief and found it hard to digest that it was her own picture that she shared. Spiranac definitely looked a little different in the photograph, but not unidentifiable.

Some fans even simply found it funny to look at Spiranac’s Confused face! But despite finding it funny, her fans still called her “cute“.

And on the other hand, some fans decided to take matters into their own hands and gave her suggestions for new captions for the picture.

However, despite all the reactions, Spiranac has proven to be a sport once again. And maybe this is one of the biggest reasons her fans love her more than other golfers. Although Spiranac also has to face numerous silly and unacceptable comments, she chooses to focus only on the good ones.

