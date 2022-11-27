Is Stephen Curry The Face Of The NBA?

The Golden State Warriors may not be doing so well so far this season with a 10-10 record, but their franchise player, Stephen Curry, is playing as well as ever.

Through 18 games, he’s putting up 31.7 points on 52.7 percent overall shooting and 44.5 percent from 3-point range plus 7.1 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Of course, Curry is the owner of four NBA Championship rings, the latest of which he earned less than six months ago, plus two regular season MVP Awards and one NBA Finals MVP trophy.

He is now widely considered one of the 10 greatest players of all time, and some may even consider him the best in the game these days.

Is it accurate to go as far as saying Curry is the face of the NBA right now?

Curry’s Legacy Has Hit New Heights

For years, Curry was universally praised as a great player, but he was also criticized for supposedly being soft and not being a prime crunch-time performer.

But his performance in last year’s Championship series, particularly his gutsy 43-point outing in Game 4, seemed to silence that type of criticism.

It now seems he is getting the type of praise he has deserved for a long time, and as is the case with fans of any great athlete, some of it may be a little over the top.

…one of one. No debate about it. To hell with ESPN, FOX sports, Bleacher Report, all the media outlets, blogs and other influencers with agendas. The man is so damn good that he doesn’t even try to be great anymore. Stephen Curry is the greatest basketball player of all time. pic.twitter.com/oLeDGIDF6q — 💡𝙔𝐈𝐆 (@bryant_gotgame) November 26, 2022

Saying anything other than Stephen Curry is the greatest player of all time is a disrespect — VINAYAK VATS. (@vinayakvats_) November 24, 2022

Stephen Curry is the greatest point guard to ever live. — Sky 💙💛 (@stevekerr_acc) November 24, 2022

Stephen curry is a better Offensive player than MJ and it’s not close either

He and LeBron are top 2 Greatest Offensive players ever https://t.co/ysnNWdXa5m — #Free LeBron (@LeBronPlswin23) November 22, 2022

The NBA Doesn’t Have A Clear-Cut Best Player Right Now

For a long time, there was usually a consensus on who the best player in the game was.

The 1980s belonged to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the 1990s were owned by Michael Jordan, the 2000s were controlled by Kobe Bryant and the 2010s were Mostly a LeBron James decade.

But now, although James is still playing at a very high level, few consider him the best player around, and while many would vote for Giannis Antetokounmpo, he doesn’t seem to have a stranglehold on that accolade.

Parity has been the modus operandi for the NBA over the last few years, and it has been good for it, as it has made things more exciting and unpredictable.

That actually works to the advantage of Curry and the Warriors, as there is no predominant team or player they would have to get past to win their fifth world title in the last nine years.