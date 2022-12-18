Is Soccer Really Richer Than Golf? Comparing the Prize Money of the FIFA World Cup With the PGA Tour

The entire sports world has only one thing on its mind at the moment: the FIFA World Cup. The biggest soccer event began last month and will conclude this Sunday. Fans have avidly followed the matches. The golf world, too, has been pining over the World Cup. Players have been tweeting about it, and many have even posted soccer-related content. The popularity of the event has left the golf community with a question. Is the prize money for the PGA Tour more than that of the FIFA World Cup? Let’s find out.

Ever since LIV golf stepped into the picture, the PGA Tour has upped its game. For the new 2022–2023 season, they have considerably increased their purses and bonus payouts. This, of course, has seen a huge climb in the total prize money for the season.

This great increase has led the fans in the golf community to believe that the total PGA Tour total payout this season could surpass that of the FIFA World Cup teams for playing in the month-long event. If one were to include the bonuses in addition to the event money that the tour gives out, then the golf fans may just be proven right.

The total Prize money for the soccer World Cup this year is $440 million. The PGA Tour this season recently declared total prize money of $428.6 million across its 47 events. There are 44 regular events and three additional FedEx Cup Series events. But money doesn’t end there for the Tour.

The Tour also has an additional bonus pool of $245 million, which includes $75 million in FedEx Cup bonuses, $20 million for the top ten ranked players and another $50 million for the Player Impact Program (PIP). This would thus bring the total payout of the Tour up to $673.6 million for the season.

The world cup winner will receive $42 million, while the runner-up will receive $30 million. On the PGA Tour, the players will take home prize money based on their placements at the events throughout the season. The higher a player places in an event, the more they stand to win.

The Tour also has bonuses like the Player Impact Program, which splits $50 million among the top players who draw the most attention to the league throughout the year. The FedEx Cup bonus of $75 million is split among the top 150 players as per FedEx Cup points at the end of the season.

The Tour, of course, takes place over a year, whereas the World Cup takes place over a month. But regardless, when it comes down to money, the PGA Tour has surpassed the FIFA World Cup considerably.

Who do you think will win the most money on the Tour this year? Let us know in the comments below.