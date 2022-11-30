Is soccer really Chicago’s future? —Chicago Tribune

I will admit I’ve been a Bears fan from an early age, as frustrating as that is. But I do believe that Chicago will miss the franchise despite Laura Washington’s suggestion that the NFL’s time in Chicago’s future is now past (“Good Riddance to the Bears. Soccer is Chicago’s future.,” Nov. 28). Chicago’s problem is that there are no available funds to support such destination activities anymore. In her column, Washington gushed about the World Cup but missed that Chicago chose not to participate as a host city for the North American 2026 World Cup games. At the time, the city gave the excuse of there being too much financial requirement.

Cities such as Kansas City, Missouri; Dallas and Houston; Philadelphia; Miami; San Francisco; Seattle; and Atlanta, all smaller than Chicago, stepped up financially for the world-class soccer showcase. I guess the leaders of those cities felt that the investment in soccer was part of their future, alongside their existing NFL teams, of course.

— Brian Lantz, Oak Park

The Chicago Bears are not a good franchise right now. The former general manager was inept at best. His draft picks, with the possible exception of Justin Fields, have been one disaster after another, but who cares if the Bears are in Chicago or Arlington Heights? We will always love them.

While I understand that the world loves soccer, football is a much more entertaining sport. Who wants to watch a 90-minute game that ends in a 0-0 tie? Unless you need a nap. Who wants to watch a player writhe on the ground trying to get a penalty at least once every minute, then miraculously jump up and run around with no apparent injuries? Maybe they should give acting awards.

— Vernon Stoub, Orland Park

I really admire all the soccer fans who watch the ball go back and forth throughout a game that ends in a scoreless tie or a one-goal win.

— Ralph Homann, Hinsdale

After watching a very dull World Cup game between the US and England, I have a couple of suggestions that would make the games more exciting to watch. First, I would eliminate all offsides, which would require an entirely different strategy and hopefully reduce the kicking back and forward at midfield or in the defensive zone.

Another possibility would be to give no points for a 0-0 tie game. This should encourage more offense, especially if the teams needed a point to advance.

No doubt soccer enthusiasts wouldn’t like these changes, but it sure would make the games more interesting for the average sports fan.

— Dan Schuchardt, Glen Ellyn

A misnomer is an inaccurate or incorrect name or designation. A typical example of a misnomer is calling American football “football.” The name does not reflect what happens on the field: The object of the game is throwing, catching and carrying the ball to the opposite team’s end zone — therefore, a more appropriate name would be something like carry-ball but not football. However, many Americans prefer living in a world of illusion and keep on calling something that it is not.

Soccer involves using solely your feet to control the ball and play the game. Use of hands is considered foul play. Which is where the original term — football — came from. The real football is what is being played right now at the World Cup in Qatar.

My suggestion is to correct the misnomer and give a name that reflects the game. Continue playing the game as it is but call it with an appropriate name.

People will get used to the change of name very quickly. Let’s form a committee to make it happen.

— Harry I. Roccaforte, Chicago

Thanks for the Tribune profile on retiring Judge Vincent Gaughan (“Forceful figure on bench to retire,” Nov. 27). As a voter, I wish the Tribune would offer profiles like this on all sitting and prospective Cook and collar county Judges as a routine matter.

No consolidated judicial information about, for instance, cases handled or sentencing patterns is available to Voters when we go to the polls to vote to elect or retain judges. The qualified or not qualified evaluations from the Illinois State Bar Association and similar organizations are barely helpful.

I sincerely hope the Tribune will reevaluate its reporting on Judges when the impact of the Judiciary is so abundantly clear.

— Laura De Spain, Round Lake

