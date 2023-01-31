Is Rutgers about to hand a lifetime contract to basketball Miracle worker Steve Pikiell?

Rutgers is trying to make certain that if men’s basketball Coach Steve Pikiell ever leaves Piscataway, it’s for retirement. The guy who has made the Scarlet Knights into a Big Ten power on the court and the recruiting trail will again cash in on his Storybook success.

The school will extend Pikiell’s contract for the second time in less than 12 months, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told NJ Advance Media, which granted anonymity because the person is not authorized to speak publicly until the contract is approved.

The University’s Board of Governors announced in a press release on Tuesday that it has scheduled a special virtual meeting for 3 pm on Thursday to “act on a contract amendment for basketball coach.”

The length and salary of the extension were not immediately available, but Pikiell, who turns 56 in November, is currently signed through the 2029-30 season. Even if the extension is for only an additional year or two, it would take him into his mid 60’s and likely cap his coaching career. No other Rutgers Coach has been extended this far into the future.

Pikiell has transformed the Scarlet Knights’ program from the worst among high majors to one of the best in the Big Ten in his seven seasons at the helm. Rutgers (14-7, 6-3) is on pace to earn a second consecutive top-four finish in the conference standings and reach a third consecutive NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Scarlet Knights have seen unprecedented success on the recruiting trail during Pikiell’s tenure. Last month, they received a commitment from five-star forward Airious “Ace” Bailey, a top-10 player in the class of 2024 and the highest-ranked recruit to pledge to the program in its history.

That came three months after Gavin Griffiths, a four-star forward from Connecticut, became the highest-ranked Recruit to officially sign with the program in its history. And Rutgers is right in the thick of the race for five-star guard Dylan Harper, the Younger brother of program great and Pikiell Protégé Ron Harper Jr., Landing in the Don Bosco Prep star’s list of his top five college options.

Pikiell signed a four-year extension last March that included terms unprecedented in athletics department history. It effectively gave him an eight-year, $29.5 million contract that ran through the 2029-30 season, and it included a $15 million buyout, which makes him virtually unattainable for any potential suitors. That buyout could increase with the new deal. Rutgers should get something in return for additional time on the contract.

Pikiell was set to be the longest-tenured Coach in program history by the end of that contract, and it looks like Rutgers wants him to set an Untouchable record in that category.

For context, here are the terms of his previous deal:

Salary:

2022-23: $3 million

2023-24: $3.25 million (+ $300,000 retention bonus)

2024-25: $3.5 million

2025-26: $3.75 million (+ $300,000 retention bonus)

2026-27 : $3.85 million

2027-28 : $3.95 million (+ $300,000 retention bonus)

2028-29 : $4.05 million

2029-30: $4.15 million (+ $300,000 retention bonus)

Buyout: Pikiell’s 2018 deal included a clause that would cut any active buyout in half if athletics director Pat Hobbs was no longer at Rutgers at any point through the 2024 season. There has been no indication in subsequent contract amendments that has changed.

Through the end of the 2022-23 season : $15 million

2023-24 : $13 million

2024-25 : $11 million

2025-26 : $9 million

2026-27 : $7 million

2027-28 : $5 million

2028-29 : $3 million

2029-30: $1 million

