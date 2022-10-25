Is Rickie Fowler joining LIV Golf?

Rickie Fowler is one of the PGA Tour’s top golfers. The American golfer first grabbed the golf world’s attention by becoming the top-ranked Amateur player. He held the rank for several weeks in 2007 and 2008 and went on to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. He has been a regular on the PGA Tour ever since turning pro.

However, recent Rumors claimed that the golfer is ready to follow several of his compatriots and join LIV Golf. It looks like these speculations are false, however, Fowler, in a previous interview, has hinted about keeping his options open.

Rickie Fowler is not joining LIV Golf Anytime soon

Rickie Fowler is currently on the PGA Tour and is one of the few holdouts who did not leave for LIV Golf. Notably, he is rumored to have denied an offer to stay on the American circuit. However, his future has been unclear for a while now.

At first glance, Rickie Fowler is a befitting candidate to join LIV Golf. The 33-year-old remains one of the most popular players despite his falling form over the years. The athlete’s game has been on the decline, but he continues to be a regular at PGA Tour events. Golfers with similar backgrounds have already jumped ship to the Saudi-backed series for better paychecks, but Fowler seems to be at home.

They chanted. Rickie answered. @RickieFowler signed for every single kid that waited for him after his round @ZOZOCHAMP They chanted. Rickie answered.@RickieFowler signed for every single kid that waited for him after his round @ZOZOCHAMP ⭐ https://t.co/QFqhGRAWOM

Fowler has already resisted an offer from the league, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. While he remained loyal on the PGA Tour, his fellow golfers, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Patrick Reed, took the paycheck. Now, Rumors have once again surfaced claiming that Fowler might join LIV.

Rickie Fowler keeps the door open for LIV

While an official confirmation is yet to come out on the same, fans are convinced that Rickie Fowler will fit right into the rebel series. If he decides to join LIV, the golfer will join the 30-plus Golfers who switched from the PGA Tour.

Earlier, Fowler had addressed the Rumors in an interview. However, they didn’t completely shut off the option. Speaking to Golfweek’s Adam Schupak in August, the golfer said that the Tour was “where I plan to be.” He left the door open by stating that one couldn’t expect things to “stay the same and be the best all the time.”

It is pertinent to note that Rickie Fowler is currently No. 102 in the world rankings. Having been No. 10 in the world in May 2019, the golfer fell off to No. 101 in less than two years. Having reached a career-high of No. 4, they also saw No. 173, his lowest ranking earlier in the year. As more golfers consider LIV a safe bet for financial security, Fowler could also take a second look at the offer in the near future.

It is also noteworthy that Fowler’s name, along with others like Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsyumana, Jon Rahm, and Jordan Spieth, have been on the “possible LIV defectors” list for a while now. As the future of LIV Golf remains uncertain, one can only wonder if Fowler will take the offer and switch in the coming months.



