Is PXG Taking On The Golf Ball Market?

PXG, unfortunately, has soldered itself into most golfers’ brains as the “over priced, over marketed” golf equipment brand, who sells Irons for comical prices, exceeding $300 for a single iron and $600 for a driver (side note: PXG, several years ago, slashed its pricing and now sells its equipment at prices that are comparable, if not below, what other OEMs offer theirs).

And while many “remember” the excessive pricing, nearly everyone forgets that later 2015/early 2016, Rumors were circulating that PXG was getting into the golf ball business. While those Rumors may have been fueled, however, by PXG labeled golf balls, it seems that PXG is serious about it this time.

As of February 1, 2023, the USGA Conforming Golf Ball List contains an entry for the above-pictured ball submitted by “PXG-Parsons Xtreme Golf.”

There are no details other than the ball is white and features “Parsons Xtreme Golf” in white typeface in black bar with vertical line above and below. The golf ball could, theoretically, be a three, four or five piece golf ball featuring a top-rated compression rating or, instead, Promises of being marshmallow soft.

What, perhaps, makes this even more interesting is, perhaps, the most important question: where did PXG get golf ball engineers and R&D? As some may recall, PXG got off the ground with the help of several ex-PING engineers, but PING doesn’t make golf balls. As a result, you have to wonder whether PXG, overnight, created a golf ball Skunk works division or is it just borrowing old, outdated golf ball designs from Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade, Slazenger, etc.?

Ultimately, we won’t know until PXG debuts—IF it even debuts—this golf ball. But until then, Let’s ponder how many more dimples the PXG golf ball will have than everyone else.