Is Potter out of his depth? Chelsea winners, Losers and ratings as Blues’ losing run goes on at Newcastle

Cesar Azpilicueta:

The Spanish Veteran looked out of his depth for spells in this game, with the Magpies putting him under pressure when they attacked down their left wing. He was too slow and easily exposed, leaving Potter no choice but to take him off at half-time to bring on Christian Pulisic. The Blues Coach will be desperate to replace the club Captain in the near future.

Kalidou Koulibaly:

Another disappointing display from the centre-back, even though he looked good at the start of the match. He was awful for the goal as he did nothing to stop Miguel Almiron on his run towards Chelsea’s goal. The centre-back made it easy for the attacker, offering a lame attempt to stop him before Willock pounced and sent his shot past Mendy from the edge of the box. Koulibaly was too slow to react on many occasions, and it resulted in him getting booked late on for a silly foul.

Graham Potter:

The Chelsea manager has a tough job ahead of him and is getting a sense of how much work he has to do to fix this team. His side were totally stifled in this game and were second best all the way through. The Blues have now lost three in a row and could see themselves fall further away from a European place if the Coach cannot get them playing well again soon.