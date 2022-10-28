Is Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker the ‘most complete player’ in the NBA right now?

The Phoenix Suns (3-1) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) Friday at 7 pm, at Footprint Center in the second of a six-game homestand.

The game will be televised on ESPN and Bally Sports Arizona.

Here are three questions going into Friday’s game:

Is Devin Booker the ‘most complete player’ in the NBA right now?

That’s what Suns Coach Monty Williams said after Tuesday’s win over Golden State as Booker posted his third straight 30-point game.

“There are no weaknesses in his game and he’s scoring from everywhere,” Williams said.

What Williams didn’t mention was Booker’s defense, which continues to improve. He had three steals against the Warriors with one being a backside strip of Draymond Green for a transition dunk.

Making plays like that will draw more attention to his defensive abilities. Offensively, he’s always been able to get buckets at all three levels.

Certainly understand Williams’ point, but Defending at a high level will put Booker in the “most complete” category like, say, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who gets it done on both ends at the highest level for the Bucks.

Pelicans injury status?

Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Herbert Jones (right knee hyperextension) all missed Tuesday’s game against Dallas, but New Orleans still won, 113-111, despite Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood totaling 84 points.

Doncic, who scored a game-high 37, missed a 3 at the buzzer.

New Orleans Coach Willie Green said before Tuesday’s game he was “optimistic” Williamson and Jones would play Friday to begin a three-game road trip.

Williamson and Jones both are questionable for Friday while Ingram isn’t making the trip as he’ll miss at least three games. The Pelicans play the Clippers and Lakers on the three-game road trip before returning home to face the Warriors.

If Jones and Williamson are both out, too, the Pelicans will clearly be undermanned Friday, but they just defeated the Mavericks without them.

Phoenix had to rally from 22 points down in the second half to pull out a stunner over Dallas in the opener, as Damion Lee hit a game winner with 9.7 seconds left.

What’s crazy is even without Williamson, Ingram and Jones, New Orleans had eight players reach double figures against the Mavs. The Pelicans are for real under the Suns former lead assistant.

Most impressive win: Warriors or Clippers?

Tough call.

The Clippers were playing the second of a back-to-back while the Warriors had just given up 125 points to Sacramento before playing the Suns.

However, the way Phoenix jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter at Los Angeles set the tone for a convincing win.

Yes, the Suns crushed the Defending NBA Champions by 29, but the Suns never trailed against the Clippers, who have the league’s most talented team.

Have an opinion about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at [email protected] or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

