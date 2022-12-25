Is overlapping signing day and Bowl season best for college football?

Oregon State football Coach Jonathan Smith held his first press conference after the Beavers were selected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl from inside a vehicle.

He was on a recruiting visit and stepped out of a player’s home for a few minutes to talk about playing Florida. Smith had no choice but to juggle these two responsibilities — getting his team ready for a Bowl game and finishing up recruiting for the early signing period — because that is the way the college football calendar is set. Late December is Bowl season and Wednesday was the first day recruits could sign a National Letter of Intent to make their commitments official.

Smith was asked if this calendar makes sense.

“It’s something to look at, without question. It might be a disadvantage in ways to not be able to use a full week of traveling, recruiting, getting on People’s turf, homes, when you’re spending it at a Bowl site,” Smith said.

Even though Smith and his staff could not be on the road during the week the team was in Las Vegas preparing for the Bowl game, he thinks there was a benefit to winning a nationally televised game just days before the signing period opened.

“I think going to a Bowl game, playing a big-time opponent, experiencing that week, and obviously winning the game, that helps in recruiting,” Smith said. “People take notice of that. There’s value on both sides of it. I don’t have a strong opinion on the schedule itself, I guess. We’re going to navigate the cards we’re dealt and I think we did a great job of it, to be honest with you, with the week we had and the way we finished the game and now where we’re finishing is signing day.”

While programs will find a way to adapt, the bigger question might be the impression this makes on college football fans. The creation of a College Football Playoff, which in 2024 will be expanded to 12 teams, raised questions about continued interest in Bowl games.

There were concerns the Bowl games might collapse as interest is focused on the playoff. That has not happened so far with the four-team playoff and seems unlikely to occur with a 12-team playoff. There will still be dozens of teams outside the playoff and fan bases looking to make a holiday trip to support their favorite teams.

What doesn’t make sense is why college football itself takes so many actions that detract from the Bowl games. The placement of the early signing period is only part of it.

The arrival of the December coaching Carousel is perhaps a bigger problem. This year’s Fenway Bowl, for example, featured Cincinnati and Louisville. In early December, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield announced he was stepping down in order to take the Cincinnati job.

The Bearcats were without a Coach because Luke Fickell had resigned in order to accept an offer from Wisconsin, which got an early start on its coaching search after firing Paul Chryst in early October.

Satterfield didn’t actually Coach against his former team in the Bowl game — that would have been too awkward even for college football and both teams were led by interim coaches — but when head coaches leave before a Bowl game it gives the impression that game doesn’t it doesn’t matter. That’s not an idea any sport wants to spread.

The sport would be better served if head coaches stayed through the end of the season before leaving for greener pastures. In the decentralized world of college football it seems unlikely that such a rule could be created.

The signing calendar, however, is something that can be reconsidered. Perhaps the advantages of the current situation outweigh the disadvantages. Many high school football players and their families might be very happy to make this decision official so they can enjoy the holidays in peace. Perhaps college coaching staffs feel the same.

But for fans, overlapping recruiting and Bowl preparation chips away at the credibility of the games and in the long run that might be a decision college football regrets.