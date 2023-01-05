Is Netflix planning for a second ‘Drive to Survive’ golf series ALREADY?

As we enter the new year, we are approaching the vague dates given for the release of the PGA Tour’s ‘Drive to Survive’ style docu-series on Netflix.

Inspired by the original Dynamite series on Formula 1, reports first emerged in the US Media in September 2021 that the Tour had given the popular streaming platform permission to follow some of the best players in the world during the 2021/2022 season.

Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau are among an exciting list of players set to feature in a show that is rumored to arrive in February.

Tour star and fan favorite Max Homa, who is also set to be involved in the highly-anticipated program, told a golf fan on Twitter in December that February was the period he heard too. Not long to go…

But could we see confirmation of a second series in the works before the first one appears on our screens? Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports reported on Wednesday that Netflix could have plans to produce a second season already.

Good news, golf fans: Hearing that producers for the upcoming Netflix golf show have begun contacting players about Season 2. Believe Netflix doesn’t blindly renew shows without seeing data, so nothing official yet, but all signs point towards this not being a one-off. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) January 4, 2023

This news is encouraging but not surprising based on the unbelievably controversial year that professional golf had in 2022. Netflix Struck gold with the emergence of the LIV Golf Tour and the craziness that followed.

From Tiger Woods’ return to major Championship golf to the legal battle between the Tour and LIV Golf, not to mention high-profile players jumping ship to the Saudi-backed series and common verbal spats between commissioner Greg Norman and Rory McIlroy.

Back in November, Chad Mumm of Vox Media replied to a question from Sam Harrop on Twitter about the release date of the first series and if there are any Fireworks to look forward to.

“We haven’t announced the date other than to say “early next year”! Re: your second question I am Sworn to secrecy but there’s a moment in Episode 2 that has “and I took that personally” vibes that my money is on for blowing up,” Mumm said.

This was a phrase taken from the groundbreaking ‘Last Dance’ series about NBA icon Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The PGA Tour’s docu-series is certainly being associated and compared with some of television’s biggest successes in recent years.