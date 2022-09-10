Over the years the NBA 2K series has been on many platforms including the older and newer generations of consoles. With this newest installment on various systems, is NBA 2K23 Cross-Play?

Just like its predecessors before it, NBA 2K23 will not have Cross-Play support or even Cross Platform support.

The only feature that will be made available to players will be a Cross-Save function. Cross-Save across platforms will be available only if gamers are within the same Console family. Cross-Save will only affect gamer’s VC Wallet and their MyTeam progression.

While NBA 2K23 Cross-Play won’t be available, 5 other Editions of the title are available :

NBA 2K23 Standard Edition Pre-Order

For PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, or Nintendo Switch – $59.99

For PS5 or Xbox Series X- $69.99

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered once a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card

NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition

Priced at $69.99, the PS5 and Xbox Series X version comes with the same pre-order bonuses as the standard edition. However, additionally, these bonus items come with this edition:

1 Sue Bird Jersey in The W and in MyCAREER

1 Diana Taurasi Jersey in The W and in MyCAREER

NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition

Priced at $79.99, players get the same pre-order bonuses as the Editions as mentioned earlier along with additional perks.

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs

-Players will receive 10 when upon the first launch of the game. In addition to an Amethyst topper pack, then receive 2 per week for 6 weeks.

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

1 Free Agent Option Pack

1 Diamond Jordan Shoe

1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

1 2-Hr Double XP Coin

4 Cover Star T-Shirts

1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves

1 Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition

Priced at $99.99, the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition pre-order bonuses are the same as the WNBA and standard editions, but with additional content:

100K Virtual Currency

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs

– Players will receive 10 when upon the first launch of the game. In addition to an Amethyst topper pack, then receive 2 per week for 6 weeks.

1 Free Agent Option Pack

1 Diamond Jordan Shoe

1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

1 2-Hr Double XP Coin

4 Cover Star T-Shirts

1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves

Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

NBA 2K23 Championship Edition

Priced at $149.99, players get the same pre-order bonuses as the Editions mentioned earlier along with additional perks.

12-Month NBA League Pass Subscription

100K Virtual Currency

10% XP Boost in MyTEAM Season Progression

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs

– Players will receive 10 when upon the first launch of the game. In addition to an Amethyst topper pack, then receive 2 per week for 6 weeks.

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

1 Free Agent Option Pack

1 Diamond Jordan Shoe

1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

10% XP Boost in MyCAREER Season Progression

Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

1 2-Hr Double XP Coin

4 Cover Star T-Shirts

1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves

1 Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

