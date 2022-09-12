Is NBA 2K23 Coming to Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Do you want to know whether NBA 2K23 is Coming to Xbox Game Pass? If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’ll have access to a library of over 100 games to play. Xbox Game Pass is an excellent value-for-money service, and it’s one of the reasons Xbox One is such a great console. NBA 2K is one of the most popular basketball franchises, and NBA 2K23 is the latest entry in the series. This guide will let you know if there’s any news about NBA 2K23 coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Is NBA 2K23 Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The game is not currently announced for Xbox Game Pass. However, this doesn’t mean that the game won’t come to the service in the future. Microsoft often adds new games to Xbox Game Pass every month, so there’s a chance that The latest version of NBA 2K could be added at some point.

If you want to play the game on launch day, you’ll have to pay its $60/$70 retail price—it’s not available as part of Sony’s Playstation Plus Extra service. This may disappoint some NBA 2K fans, but it’s worth noting that previous editions of the game have been included in Xbox Game Pass. So NBA 2K23 may eventually be added to the service down the road. In the meantime, those who want to play NBA 2K23 on their Xbox will have to bite the bullet and purchase the game outright.

If it happens, the game might be added to the Xbox Game Pass lineup next year. Typically, new 2K games are available on the service in March. This would give members access to the game for as long as they remain subscribed to the service. Given the success of NBA 2K22 in Xbox Game Pass, it’s likely that NBA 2K23 would be similarly successful. And with the addition of NBA 2K23, Xbox Game Pass would become even more attractive to basketball fans.

So, is NBA 2K23 coming to Xbox Game Pass? The answer is a little complicated. There hasn’t been any official news from Microsoft or 2K about the game being added to the library of games available through Xbox Game Pass. However, some clues suggest that it might be coming soon. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available. In the meantime, why not check out some other great games available on Xbox Game Pass? With such a massive library of games to choose from, you’re sure to find something that’s just right for you.

NBA 2K23 is now available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.