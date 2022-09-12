Is Minnesota Taking A Gamble With Rudy Gobert? – Basketball Network

Inside the NBA Trade Market Fiasco

Rudy Gobert

Only twenty-four hours after the free agency market opened, the Jazz decided to exchange Rudy Gobert for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler’s draft rights, and more, all of the Timberwolves. But, with so much value heading in the opposite direction, have Minnesota taken a gamble with Gobert?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button