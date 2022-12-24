Is Michaels Arts And Crafts Store Coming To Lufkin, Texas?

When I would go to Kingwood and visit my aunt, she would always say she was going to Michaels. That was kind of strange because my cousin, Micheal, didn’t have his own home and lived with her because he was 12.

In reality she was going to a Michaels Arts and Crafts store. I personally have never been inside a Michaels.

This was before Lufkin had a Hobby Lobby, and I had no idea what an arts and crafts store was. Since Hobby Lobby has opened a location in Lufkin, I have ended up there occasionally and have learned the draw of this type of store.

Is Michaels Arts And Crafts Store Moving Into The Old Best Buy In Lufkin?

There has been much speculation on what is going to move into the old Best Buy location. Everything from a Bass Pro Shop to a Radio Shack has been suggested.

Although I think the guy who said Radio Shack was just making a joke. The old Best Buy building is getting some love right now with new paint and a few other upgrades, so something is going on.

The rumor that holds the most weight with me is Michaels. I believe that a Michaels would do well here in Lufkin. They have 8 locations in Houston alone, not counting all the surrounding locations in Katy, Spring, Humble, and Webster.

Michaels Could Be Coming To The Southloop Crossing In Lufkin, Texas

Also Michaels has a track record of going into existing buildings and making them their own. I am sure they have used an old Best Buy building or two in the past to make a new store.

That being said, I took the time to check the Michaels Facebook page and website. There is not one shred of evidence that they will be in that location or anywhere near here anytime soon.

We can only wait and see what happens.

