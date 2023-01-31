Is Keylor Navas leaving PSG?

Keylor Navas is running out of time as he is looking to exit Paris Saint-Germain before the winter transfer window closes in search of more playing time. It has been reported that Nottingham Forest FC is keen on signing the Costa Rica international, but the negotiations have become complicated in the last few hours.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG have not given Navas the green light to leave for another club and he is under contract until 2024, earning $4 million per season. Forest is pushing to close the deal before tomorrow’s deadline because their starting goalkeeper Dean Henderson suffered a lengthy injury earlier this month.

Navas wants to leave Paris

The Premier League side is looking to sign Keylor Navas as his replacement, with a view to starting him in goal for the second half of the season. Nottingham Forest wants to sign the 36-year-old on loan until the end of the campaign, but the French Champions are having cold feet, nervous about letting him go in case Gianluigi Donnarumma should pick up an injury.

Keylor Navas has accepted the idea of ​​joining Nottingham Forest already two days ago, he’d be open to the move 🌳🇨🇷 #NFFC Paris Saint-Germain, expected to make decision soon — it’s up to them as PSG would pay main part of the salary ⤵️ https://t.co/KJTRMLDzwq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

Navas has served as the second choice to the Italian goalkeeper, making only two appearances at the Coupe de France so far this season. While Donnarumma has been the starting backstop under manager Christophe Galtier in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. Galtier spoke about the possibility of Navas leaving this month following the 1-1 draw against Reims over the weekend and said the following:

“Keylor is a great competitor, he has been exemplary in his work since the start of the season. He was appointed goalkeeper for the Coupe de France. There are also what he feels, and the sports management is listening. We will see the day after the transfer window the reality of the workforce. But on the part of the man and on the part of his career, we must respect him, and we must listen.”