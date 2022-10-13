Is Jeff Wilson Jr. a Top-10 Running Back in the NFL?

The first two weeks of the season, the 49ers lost two of their top running backs to injuries. Things looked bleak. Then Jeff Wilson Jr. stepped up.

It’s easy to overlook Wilson, because he has been on the 49ers since 2018, mostly as a backup. And last season, he didn’t play, because he tore his meniscus during minicamp and never quite recovered.

Now he’s back, and he’s averaging a whopping 5.1 yards per carry this season while carrying a large workload. He has carried the ball 74 times through five games. Of all the running backs in the NFL with at least 70 carries, only Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are averaging more yards per carry than Wilson.

