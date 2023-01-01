Is Jeff Scott Hinting at a Return to Clemson Tigers?

Jeff Scott has been silent since he was fired as head Coach of South Florida, but the former Clemson Assistant dropped an interesting (and maybe a hinting) photo on his Instagram account.

Scott, who worked on Dabo Swinney’s staff from 2008-2019, posted a picture of his children in front of a “Welcome to the Clemson Family” sign with a caption of “Happy New Year.”

