Is Jeff Scott A Candidate For The Miami Hurricanes Offensive Coordinator Position?

It’s been four days since the Miami Hurricanes parted ways with former Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers Coach Josh Gattis. I believe former Nebraska head Coach Scott Frost and former UNLV Skipper Marcus Arroyo could be names to watch. Take those with a grain of salt because Mario Cristobal is keeping this search very close to the vest (or… the loafers.)

.

