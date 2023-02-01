Is Jeff Scott A Candidate For The Miami Hurricanes Offensive Coordinator Position?

It’s been four days since the Miami Hurricanes parted ways with former Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers Coach Josh Gattis. I believe former Nebraska head Coach Scott Frost and former UNLV Skipper Marcus Arroyo could be names to watch. Take those with a grain of salt because Mario Cristobal is keeping this search very close to the vest (or… the loafers.)

Here’s another name to consider: Jeff Scott.

The former USF head coach was tasked with trying to navigate the Bulls through a tough time. Things didn’t work out for him in Tampa, where he went 1-19 through parts of three seasons and during the pandemic. However, his stints as an assistant at Clemson have been fruitful.

He served as co-OC and receivers Coach for the Tigers from 2015-2019. Clemson won the national title in 2017. Scott returned to Death Valley last season as an Analyst and recruiting aid.

Scott has a great reputation as a recruiter, especially in the state of Florida.

I chatted with recruiting expert and college football aficionado Larry Blustein from 560 WQAM and he made the case for Scott to Miami:

“Look at Clemson over the years. He’s the guy that orchestrated all of their high powered offenses. Look at the quarterbacks he had under his tutelage in his time at Clemson (Taj Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence to name a few.) Two number one draft Picks in that time. Plus, his time as a young guy learning and drinking in knowledge from his dad, who worked at FSU. He had the opportunity to be in a room with Bobby Bowden and learned so much.”

Larry believes Scott would fit the culture at Miami.

“I think he really would be the one guy that I would go with because of the fact that I think he and Mario are on the same page as far as work ethic. He used to Recruit Florida and I would run into him when he was at Clemson.”

Could Jeff Scott be the man for the job?

