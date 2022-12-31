Is Jack Hughes Really A 40-Goal Scorer?

The New Jersey Devils played a game and Jack Hughes scored a goal. That’s not news. It happens a lot. In fact, it’s happened 16 times this season. Right now, Hughes has 20 goals in 36 games. That puts him on pace for 45 goals over 82 games.

That’s a surprise since Hughes’ role was expected to be that of a playmaker, not a scorer. However, his line hasn’t helped, so Hughes is taking over himself. Hughes was expected to be a 100-point player, but that’s hard when Erik Haula and his two goals are constantly on his line. This is despite Haula having 34 individual high-danger chances. (Stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.)

Give Hughes credit. He saw what he needed to do to win, and he did it on a nightly basis. Is this a good long-term strategy, though?

Hughes can be whatever he wants to be. It would be nice if he had a scorer on his wing, but nobody seems to be working. The Devils Theoretical best Winger Jesper Bratt hasn’t been able to score as of late. We already talked about Haula’s issues. Alexander Holtz hasn’t looked like an NHL player, let alone an NHL scorer on the top line with Jack freaking Hughes.

The Devils need to upgrade at wing. It’s become clear. However, for now, Hughes is the scorer AND the playmaker on that line. It’s working for now, but that likely has an expiration date.

It will be nice for Hughes to score as he has been. He is making plays all by himself. He leads the team in shots by more than 25. He leads all forwards in shots by more than 40. His 153 shots is tied for fifth in the league with Jason Robertson. The only players ahead of Hughes in total shots are David Pastrnak, Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, and Timo Meier. Those are four of the best players in the league.

Hughes’ season is putting him in elite company, but what would be best for the team’s ability to win is to give him help. They can score. That is a tool in his arsenal, but when he’s on the ice, it’s the best tool the Devils have. That shouldn’t be the case. As good as Hughes is with his shot, he’s an even better passer. The Devils, Tom Fitzgerald, and Lindy Ruff need to find a way to use their best tools every night. For now, enjoy Hughes’ incredible scoring pace.